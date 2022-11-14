Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings GAAP EPS of -$0.41 misses by $0.20, revenue of $66.4M beats by $5.97M

Nov. 14, 2022 4:04 PM ETGinkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. (DNA)By: Shweta Agarwal, SA News Editor1 Comment
  • Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings press release (NYSE:DNA): Q3 GAAP EPS of -$0.41 misses by $0.20.
  • Revenue of $66.4M (-14.4% Y/Y) beats by $5.97M.
  • Raised FY 2022 Guidance: Ginkgo expects to add 55-60 new Cell Programs to the Foundry platform in 2022
  • Ginkgo further revised its expectation for Total revenue from $425 – $440 million to $460 – $480 million in 2022, vs. consensus of $435.31M
  • Ginkgo revised its expectation for Foundry revenue to $150 – $170 million in 2022, which reflects our current assumptions and uncertainty regarding the timing of certain discrete milestone payments
  • While Biosecurity remains an uncertain business, based on strong year-to-date performance Ginkgo now expects Biosecurity revenue in 2022 of at least $310 million
  • Shares -3%.

Recommended For You

Comments (1)

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.