Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings GAAP EPS of -$0.41 misses by $0.20, revenue of $66.4M beats by $5.97M
- Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings press release (NYSE:DNA): Q3 GAAP EPS of -$0.41 misses by $0.20.
- Revenue of $66.4M (-14.4% Y/Y) beats by $5.97M.
- Raised FY 2022 Guidance: Ginkgo expects to add 55-60 new Cell Programs to the Foundry platform in 2022
- Ginkgo further revised its expectation for Total revenue from $425 – $440 million to $460 – $480 million in 2022, vs. consensus of $435.31M
- Ginkgo revised its expectation for Foundry revenue to $150 – $170 million in 2022, which reflects our current assumptions and uncertainty regarding the timing of certain discrete milestone payments
- While Biosecurity remains an uncertain business, based on strong year-to-date performance Ginkgo now expects Biosecurity revenue in 2022 of at least $310 million
- Shares -3%.
