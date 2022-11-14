Ideal Power GAAP EPS of -$0.28 beats by $0.01, revenue of $0.01M misses by $0.19M

Nov. 14, 2022 4:08 PM ETIdeal Power Inc. (IPWR)By: Urvi Shah, SA News Editor
  • Ideal Power press release (NASDAQ:IPWR): Q3 GAAP EPS of -$0.28 beats by $0.01.
  • Revenue of $0.01M (-91.7% Y/Y) misses by $0.19M.
  • Operating expenses in the third quarter of 2022 were $1.8 million compared to $1.2 million in the third quarter of 2021.
  • Net loss in the third quarter of 2022 was $1.7 million compared to $1.2 million in the third quarter of 2021.
  • Cash used in operating and investing activities in third quarter 2022 was $1.6 million compared to $1.7 million in the second quarter of 2022 and $1.2 million in third quarter 2021.
  • Cash and cash equivalents totaled $18.5 million at September 30, 2022.

