Ideal Power GAAP EPS of -$0.28 beats by $0.01, revenue of $0.01M misses by $0.19M
Nov. 14, 2022 4:08 PM ETIdeal Power Inc. (IPWR)By: Urvi Shah, SA News Editor
- Ideal Power press release (NASDAQ:IPWR): Q3 GAAP EPS of -$0.28 beats by $0.01.
- Revenue of $0.01M (-91.7% Y/Y) misses by $0.19M.
- Operating expenses in the third quarter of 2022 were $1.8 million compared to $1.2 million in the third quarter of 2021.
- Net loss in the third quarter of 2022 was $1.7 million compared to $1.2 million in the third quarter of 2021.
- Cash used in operating and investing activities in third quarter 2022 was $1.6 million compared to $1.7 million in the second quarter of 2022 and $1.2 million in third quarter 2021.
- Cash and cash equivalents totaled $18.5 million at September 30, 2022.
