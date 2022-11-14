Aytu BioScience GAAP EPS of -$0.06, revenue of $27.66M
Nov. 14, 2022 4:09 PM ETAytu BioPharma, Inc. (AYTU)By: Shweta Agarwal, SA News Editor
- Aytu BioScience press release (NASDAQ:AYTU): Q1 GAAP EPS of -$0.06.
- Revenue of $27.66M (+26.3% Y/Y).
- Consumer Health revenue during Q1 2023 was $9.0 million, an increase of 12% over the year ago quarter.
- Gross margins increased to 65% in Q1 2023 compared to 57% in the year ago quarter.
- Total Adjusted EBITDA (inclusive of Pipeline R&D which has been indefinitely suspended as of October 13, 2022) was a positive $1.4 million in Q1 2023 compared to $(4.2) million in the year ago quarter. Spend attributable to the now suspended Pipeline R&D was approximately $0.9 million in Q1 2023.
Comments