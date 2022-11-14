Nerdy GAAP EPS of -$0.21 beats by $0.07, revenue of $31.8M in-line

Nov. 14, 2022 4:10 PM ETNerdy, Inc. (NRDY)By: Ahmed Farhath, SA News Editor
  • Nerdy press release (NYSE:NRDY): Q3 GAAP EPS of -$0.21 beats by $0.07.
  • Revenue of $31.8M (+1.6% Y/Y) in-line.
  • Due to strong customer response during the back-to-school season, accelerated rollout of Learning Memberships in Q3.
  • For the fourth quarter of 2022, expect revenue in a range of $39-41 million.
  • For the full year 2022, expect revenue of $160-162 million.
  • For the fourth quarter of 2022, expect a non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA loss in the range of $6-8 million.
  • For the full year 2022, expect non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA loss in the range of $36-38 million.
  • Targeting to exit the aggregate J Curve business model transition by the end of the first quarter in 2023.

