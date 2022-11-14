Boeing (NYSE:BA) said operators of its 787 Dreamliner jets have experienced "paint peeling issues" on wing and horizontal stabilizer surfaces because of exposure to ultraviolet light. The aircraft maker asked regulators to approve a plan to fix the issue.

The repair requires the repeated use of speed tape on affected areas. Boeing asked the U.S. Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) to approve its plan to add a layer of an ultraviolet-blocking black topcoat between the paint primer and the white topcoat.

"Even though the use of speed tape has no effect on the safety of the airplane, the public could perceive an unsafe condition when seeing tape on the wing surfaces," according to Boeing's (BA) filing.

Reuters first reported on the filing.

Boeing (BA) on Monday slipped 2.2% as market indexes fell. Investors assessed comments from Federal Reserve speakers while digesting last week's rally.

