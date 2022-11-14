Energy Vault Holdings GAAP EPS of -$0.21 misses by $0.07, revenue of $1.69M
Nov. 14, 2022 4:14 PM ETEnergy Vault Holdings, Inc. (NRGV)By: Shweta Agarwal, SA News Editor
- Energy Vault Holdings press release (NYSE:NRGV): Q3 GAAP EPS of -$0.21 misses by $0.07.
- Revenue of $1.69M.
- Third quarter 2022 adjusted EBITDA totaled $(17.2) million; for the first nine months of 2022 ending September 30, 2022, adjusted EBITDA was approximately breakeven totaling $(0.2) million.
- Total cash on the balance sheet of $274.7 million as of September 30, 2022, vs $299.1 million as of June 30, 2022.
- Outlook: Re-affirming prior guidance: 2022 revenue of $75 million to $100 million and adjusted EBITDA of $(10) million to $3 million, driven by Gravity Energy Storage System territory expansions and execution on initial project construction starts in California and Texas with Jupiter Power and Wellhead. Expect to end 2022 with total cash balance of $260 million to $280 million.
- Re-affirming 2-year aggregate revenue guidance of approximately $680 million for combined full year 2022 and full year 2023.
Comments