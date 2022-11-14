Azenta Non-GAAP EPS of $0.16 beats by $0.09, revenue of $138M beats by $4.28M

  • Azenta press release (NASDAQ:AZTA): Q4 Non-GAAP EPS of $0.16 beats by $0.09.
  • Revenue of $138M (+0.8% Y/Y) beats by $4.28M.
  • Adjusted EBITDA, which excludes stock-based compensation, was $9 million and Adjusted EBITDA margin was 6.9%, down 860 basis points year over year.
  • Shares +5%.
  • Outlook: For the first quarter, revenue is expected to be in the range of $175 to $190 million (vs. consensus $163M) and non-GAAP diluted earnings per share is expected to be in the range of $0.08 to $0.16. GAAP diluted earnings per share from continuing operations is expected to be in the range of ($0.20) to ($0.12), vs. consensus -$0.05.

    For the full year, total revenue is expected to grow approximately 30%.

