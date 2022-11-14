GAAP EPS of -$0.40 misses by $0.12, revenue of $12.6M in-line
Nov. 14, 2022 4:18 PM ETMinerva Surgical, Inc. (UTRS)By: Urvi Shah, SA News Editor
- press release (NASDAQ:UTRS): Q3 GAAP EPS of -$0.40 misses by $0.12.
- Revenue of $12.6M (+0.7% Y/Y) in-line.
- Net loss in the third quarter of 2022 was $11.3 million, compared to a net loss of $3.2 million for the same period in 2021, and a net loss of $5.6 million in the second quarter of 2022.
Adjusted EBITDA for the third quarter of 2022 was negative $5.8 million, compared to negative $2.6 million for the same period in 2021, and negative $4.5 million in the second quarter of 2022.
Financial Outlook for Fiscal Year 2022-The annual revenue anticipated to be between $50 million and $53 million. vs $ 51.09M
