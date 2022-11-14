Bird Global reports Q3 results

Nov. 14, 2022 4:24 PM ETBird Global, Inc. (BRDS)By: Shweta Agarwal, SA News Editor
  • Bird Global press release (NYSE:BRDS): Q3 Net Loss of $9.8M
  • Revenue of $72.9M (19% Y/Y).
  • "Ride Profit (before Vehicle Depreciation) was $37.7 million, representing an increase of 41% compared to $26.7 million in the prior year period. Ride Profit Margin (before Vehicle Depreciation) was 55%, up 10 percentage points compared to 45% in the prior year period, benefiting from lower operating costs," report.
  • Adjusted EBITDA was $0.2 million compared to Adjusted EBITDA loss of $9.9 million in the prior year period.
  • Outlook: The management said, "Upon completion, we expect to record on-going breakage revenue and anticipate booking a true-up that would increase our revenues next quarter. As a result of these two accounting adjustments, we are withdrawing our previous fiscal year 2022 revenue guidance of $275 to $325 million.”

