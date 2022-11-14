Pear Therapeutics GAAP EPS of -$0.22 in-line, revenue of $4.1M misses by $0.24M
Nov. 14, 2022 4:27 PM ETPear Therapeutics, Inc. (PEAR)By: Ahmed Farhath, SA News Editor
- Pear Therapeutics press release (NASDAQ:PEAR): Q3 GAAP EPS of -$0.22 in-line.
- Revenue of $4.1M misses by $0.24M.
- "We continue to break down the barriers to patient access for PDTs, evidenced by our increasing payment rate and new coverage decisions. In addition, we’ve taken significant steps to reduce operating expenses in 2023, including the difficult decision to reduce our workforce." - President and CEO Corey McCann
- Reaffirmed 2022 revenue of $14M - $16M and expects 2023 revenue in the range of $27M to $37M.
