Alkaline Water GAAP EPS of -$0.06, revenue of $19.6M

Nov. 14, 2022 4:27 PM ETThe Alkaline Water Company Inc. (WTER)By: Shweta Agarwal, SA News Editor
  • Alkaline Water press release (NASDAQ:WTER): Q2 GAAP EPS of -$0.06.
  • Revenue of $19.6M (+28.3% Y/Y).
  • Gross Profit was $4.6 million, 23.7% of revenue, up 295 bps sequentially over first quarter.
  • Total Operating Loss was ($5.1 million), a 50% YoY improvement
  • Cash Position on September 30, 2022 was approximately $2.3 million
  • Outlook: "We reiterate our revenue guidance of $70 million. Due to our continued emphasis on executing our Pathway to Profitability strategy, we project our gross margins will be between 26% and 27% next quarter and 29% and 30% for the last quarter of the fiscal year which ends March 31, 2023. This would amount to a gross margin improvement of approximately 850 to 900 BPS over the course of the year," the management said.

