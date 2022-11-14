Tepper's Appaloosa closes stakes in Kohl's, Micron, Occidental, Netflix

Nov. 14, 2022 4:28 PM ETSysco Corporation (SYY), NFLX, MSFT, GOOG, APTV, MU, OXY, META, KSSBy: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor2 Comments

Kohl"s Department Stores Receives Unsolicited Bid From Hedge Fund Starboard Value LP

Justin Sullivan

  • Appaloosa LP, the hedge fund founded by billionaire investor David Tepper, exited Kohl's (NYSE:KSS), Micron (NASDAQ:MU), Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY), Aptiv (NYSE:APTV), and Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) according to the fund's Q3 13F filing.
  • The firm reduced stakes in Facebook parent Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) to 875K from 1.00M shares, Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) to 235K from 250K, and Sysco (NYSE:SYY) to 200K from 425K.
  • Increased holdings in Google parent Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) to ~2.00M as of Sept. 30, 2022 from 100K at June 30.
  • The fund only kept its stake in Netflix (NFLX) for about a quarter as it had only acquired the new stake in the streaming service in Q2.

Recommended For You

Comments (2)

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.