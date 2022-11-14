Tepper's Appaloosa closes stakes in Kohl's, Micron, Occidental, Netflix
Nov. 14, 2022
- Appaloosa LP, the hedge fund founded by billionaire investor David Tepper, exited Kohl's (NYSE:KSS), Micron (NASDAQ:MU), Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY), Aptiv (NYSE:APTV), and Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) according to the fund's Q3 13F filing.
- The firm reduced stakes in Facebook parent Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) to 875K from 1.00M shares, Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) to 235K from 250K, and Sysco (NYSE:SYY) to 200K from 425K.
- Increased holdings in Google parent Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) to ~2.00M as of Sept. 30, 2022 from 100K at June 30.
- The fund only kept its stake in Netflix (NFLX) for about a quarter as it had only acquired the new stake in the streaming service in Q2.
