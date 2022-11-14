Buzzfeed GAAP EPS of -$0.19 misses by $0.02, revenue of $103.73M beats by $9.59M
Nov. 14, 2022 4:36 PM ETBuzzFeed, Inc. (BZFD)By: Shweta Agarwal, SA News Editor
- Buzzfeed press release (NASDAQ:BZFD): Q3 GAAP EPS of -$0.19 misses by $0.02.
- Revenue of $103.73M (+15.1% Y/Y) beats by $9.59M.
- Adjusted EBITDA2 loss was $2.4 million, compared to Adjusted EBITDA of $6.0 million in the third quarter of 2021
- Time spent declined 32% year-over-year to 151 million hours across our owned and operated properties as well as third-party platforms
- BuzzFeed ended the third quarter with cash and cash equivalents of approximately $59.1 million.
- "Looking ahead, we are on pace to deliver our strongest performance of the year in the fourth quarter," said Jonah Peretti, BuzzFeed Founder & CEO.
