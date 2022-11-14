Verb Technology reports Q3 results

  • Verb Technology press release (NASDAQ:VERB): Q3 Net Loss of $8.03M
  • Revenue of $2.2 million, versus $2.9 million for the same period last year.
  • SaaS recurring subscription revenue, a component of Total digital revenue, was approximately $1.9 million, representing a modest increase over the same period last year.
  • Non-SaaS digital revenue was $0.2 million, versus $0.5 million for the same period last year, which was a record quarter for Non-SaaS digital revenue.
  • Total digital revenue was $2 million, versus $2.4 million for the same period last year, primarily due to the record Non-SaaS digital revenue we experienced in that quarter.
  • SaaS recurring subscription revenue as a percentage of Total revenue was 85%, compared with 64% for the same period last year, and up from 82% for last quarter.
  • Gross margin across all products was 66%, an improvement over the 63% for the same period last year, and over the 65% for Q2 2022.
  • Modified EBITDA improved by $1.7 million, or 25%, when compared with the same period last year.
  • Cash totaled $0.9 million as of September 30, 2022, essentially the same as December 31, 2021.

