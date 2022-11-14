Quisitive Technology Solutions reports Q3 results
Nov. 14, 2022 4:44 PM ETQuisitive Technology Solutions, Inc. (QUISF), QUIS:CABy: Dania Nadeem, SA News Editor
- Quisitive Technology Solutions press release (OTCQX:QUISF): Q3 Revenue of $48.8M beats by $2.21M.
- Adjusted EBITDA increased to $7.6 million compared to $5.2 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2021.
- Global Cloud Solutions revenue increased to $36.0 million compared to $17.4 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2021.
- Global Payment Solutions revenue increased to $12.8 million compared to $10.4 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2021.
- The Company’s total senior debt to EBITDA ratio was 2.92x at September 30, 2022.
