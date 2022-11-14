Kontrol Technologies GAAP EPS of -C$0.11, revenue of C$19.88M
Nov. 14, 2022 4:45 PM ETKontrol Technologies Corp. (KNRLF)By: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
- Kontrol Technologies press release (OTCQB:KNRLF): Q3 GAAP EPS of -C$0.11.
- Revenue of C$19.88M (-7.5% Y/Y).
- Kontrol provided guidance for fiscal year 2022 in our press release of November 17, 2021, which included a revenue estimate for the fiscal year 2022 of C$95 million to C$105 million. Revenue for the nine months ended September 30, 2022 was C$75.6 million, and therefore lower than the amount previously estimated.
- That press release also included an EBITDA estimate for the fiscal year 2022 of C$10 million to C$12 million, while the actual adjusted EBITDA for the nine months ended September 30, 2022 was C$545,029.
Comments