Shoals Technologies Non-GAAP EPS of $0.10 beats by $0.02, revenue of $90.8M beats by $7.82M

Nov. 14, 2022 4:45 PM ETShoals Technologies Group, Inc. (SHLS)By: Ahmed Farhath, SA News Editor1 Comment
  • Shoals Technologies press release (NASDAQ:SHLS): Q3 Non-GAAP EPS of $0.10 beats by $0.02.
  • Revenue of $90.8M (+51.8% Y/Y) beats by $7.82M.
  • Q3 gross margin expanded more than 330 bps Y/Y to 39.7%.
  • The company’s backlog and awarded orders as of September 30, 2022 were $471.2M.
  • Shoals raised the low end of its FY2022 outlook and now expects revenue of $310M to $325M, up from $300M to $325M.
  • FY2022 adj EBITDA to be in the range of $80M to $86M, up from $77M to $86M.
  • FY2022 adj net income to be in the range of $48M to $53M, up from $45M to $53M.

