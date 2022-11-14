Arlington Asset Investment Non-GAAP EPS of $0.11 beats by $0.07, Net operating income of $6.65M misses by $0.47M

  • Arlington Asset Investment press release (NYSE:AAIC): Q3 Non-GAAP EPS of $0.11 beats by $0.07.
  • Net operating income of $6.65M (+46.8% Y/Y) misses by $0.47M.
  • $6.45 per common share of book value.
  • 1.2 to 1 "at risk" leverage ratio as of September 30, 2022.
  • $29 million of expected additional net cash proceeds from pending sale of remaining 251 SFR properties expected to close on or about December 1, 2022
  • 28% expected total annualized return from overall SFR strategy over a five quarter investment period.

