Elliott Management adds Triple Flag Precious Metals, exits Diamond Offshore Drilling
- Elliott Management had added new stakes in Triple Flags Precious Metals (NYSE:TFPM), with 129.14M shares, iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD), with 2.22M shares, Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH), with 2M shares, Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT), with 10M shares and Bausch Health Companies, with 14K shares, in the third quarter, according to the activist investor's 13F filing submitted on Monday.
- The firm, meanwhile, exited its holdings in Diamond Offshore Drilling (NYSE:DO) and Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG).
- It reduced stakes investments in Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) to 36.15M shares from 41.06M shares and in Uniti Group (NASDAQ:UNIT) to 14.17M shares from 20.47M shares.
- The fund increased its stakes in Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) to 15M shares from 5M shares, Valaris (NYSE:VAL) to 3.45M shares from 1.98M shares, and in E2open Parent Holdings (NYSE:ETWO) to 17.99M shares from 16.16M shares.
- Previously, (Sept. 30) Elliott Management willing to consider Swedish Match board seat.
