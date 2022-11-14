Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway takes new stakes in TSM, LPX and Jefferies

  • Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE:BRK.B) (NYSE:BRK.A) took new positions in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) (~60.1M shares), forest products company Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX) (~5.8M shares), and Jefferies Financial (NYSE:JEF) (433K) during the quarter ended Sept. 30, 2022, according to its 13F filing.
  • The company exited its stakes in Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK), VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN), and STORE Capital (NYSE:STOR), a company that's scheduled to be acquired in Q1 2023.
  • The gigantic investment firm increased its stakes in Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) to ~194.4M shares from 158.6M shares, Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA) to ~91M shares from ~78M, Celanese (NYSE:CE) to ~9.71M shares from ~9.16M shares, and in Chevron (NYSE:CVX) to ~165M shares from 161M.
  • The company pared holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) to ~78M shares from ~120M, Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) to ~60M from ~68M, and in General Motors (NYSE:GM) to ~50M from ~53M.
  • Since Sept. 30, 2022, Buffett's Berkshire (BRK.B) has cut back on USB shares by even more.
  • Overall, Berkshire was a net buyer of equity during the quarter.

