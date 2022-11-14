Corsair Gaming slides ~10% after the bell on $75M stock offering
Nov. 14, 2022 4:50 PM ETCorsair Gaming, Inc. (CRSR)By: Jessica Kuruthukulangara, SA News Editor
- Corsair Gaming (NASDAQ:CRSR) slid 9.7% postmarket on Monday after the company announced a $75M underwritten public stock offering.
- Underwriters will be granted a 30-day option to buy up to an additional $11.25M of its shares.
- Net proceeds will be used for general corporate purposes.
- There can be no assurance as to whether, or when, the offering may be completed.
- Corsair Group (Cayman), which owns a majority of Corsair's (CRSR) outstanding shares, indicated its interest to buy up to $40M of shares in the offering at the same price and terms as other purchasers in this offering.
- The indication of interest is not a binding agreement or commitment to purchase.
- Corsair Group (Cayman), through its general partner, is managed by affiliates of EagleTree Capital.
- Shares of Corsair (CRSR) declined 17.1% YTD.
Comments