Activist Corvex adds Southwest Gas, exits Zendesk
- Activist investor Corvex Management disclosed a new stake in Southwest Gas (NYSE:SWX) and exited its holdings in Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN), according to the fund's Q3 13F filing.
- The activist fund, run by Keith Meister, added 234,119 shares of Southwest Gas (SWX). Corvex exited its stake in Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN).
- Corvex added to stakes in Femsa (KOF), Salesforce (CRM), MDU Resources (MDU) and Ardagh Metal (AMBP). The firm decreased stakes in Alphabet (GOOGL), California Resources (CRC), AES Corp. (AES) and Constellation Energy (CEG).
- Recall Zendesk agreed to sell itself to a consortium led by Hellman & Friedman and Permira for $77.50 per share in cash in June.
Comments