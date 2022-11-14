U.S. shipments of air-source heat pumps surged 27% from a year earlier to more than 407,000 in September amid a slowdown for other kinds of air-conditioning and heating equipment. Shipments of air conditioners slumped 13% to about 504,000 units during the same period, according to data from the Air-Conditioning, Heating & Refrigeration Institute (AHRI).

The gain in heat-pump shipments drove a combined gain of 1% to more than 911,000 units, the trade association reported Friday. AHRI’s data are an indicator of economic conditions and trends for manufacturers of air conditioning and heating equipment.

Shipments of heat pumps, which are all-in-one devices to heat and cool a home, have been forecast to expand amid supportive government policies. The Inflation Reduction Act of 2022, which President Biden signed into law in mid-August, offers billions of dollars in rebates and federal tax credits to encourage the purchase of energy-efficient equipment.

Shipments of residential gas storage water heaters fell 28% from a year ago to about 306,000 units in September, while electric storage water heater shipments dropped 7.9% to about 350,000 units, according to the data.

September's 27% yearly gain in heat-pump shipments was greater than August's 18% advance.