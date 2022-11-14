Sunlight Financial HoldingsEPS of -$3.16, revenue of $33.26M beats by $2.83M

Nov. 14, 2022 4:53 PM ETSunlight Financial Holdings Inc. (SUNL)By: Shweta Agarwal, SA News Editor
  • Sunlight Financial Holdings press release (NYSE:SUNL): Q3 EPS of -$3.16 may not be comparable to consensus of -$0.21.
  • Revenue of $33.26M (+16.3% Y/Y) beats by $2.83M.
  • Funded loans of $834.7 million, up 31% from $639.5 million in the prior-year period
  • Adjusted EBITDA of $(27.0) million, relative to $11.4 million in the prior-year period, primarily driven by an impairment related to the bankruptcy of an installer partner
  • Total Platform Fee Margin of 5.1% (up from 4.3% in the prior-year period) and Solar Direct Channel Platform Fee Margin of 5.5% (up from 5.0% in the prior-year period)

