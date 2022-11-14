Williams Industrial Services Group GAAP EPS of $0.13, revenue of $56.69M
Nov. 14, 2022 4:57 PM ETWilliams Industrial Services Group Inc. (WLMS)By: Shweta Agarwal, SA News Editor
- Williams Industrial Services Group press release (NYSE:WLMS): Q3 GAAP EPS of $0.13.
- Revenue of $56.69M (-22.7% Y/Y).
- Adjusted EBITDA was $6.2 million for the third quarter of 2022 compared with $3.8 million in the prior-year period
- As of September 30, 2022, the Company’s backlog was $352.7 million compared to $234.3 million as of June 30, 2022; approximately $168.2 million of the current backlog is expected to be converted to revenue over the next twelve months
- Updated FY 2022 Guidance: Revenue of $245 to $255 million (previously, $275 to $295 million)
- Gross Margin of 5.50% to 5.75% (previously, 9.0% to 9.5%)
- Adjusted EBITDA of $2.5 to $3.5 million (previously, $5.0 to $7.5 million)
