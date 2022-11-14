Portillo's (PTLO) stock drops over 8% after hours on 8M share offering
Nov. 14, 2022 4:58 PM ETPortillo's Inc. (PTLO)By: Jessica Kuruthukulangara, SA News Editor
- Portillo's (NASDAQ:PTLO) stock dropped 8.5% after hours on Monday as the firm announced an underwritten public offering of 8M class A shares.
- Underwriters have a 30-day option to buy up to an additional 1.2M class A shares.
- Net proceeds will be used to buy limited liability company units of PHD Group held by existing holders and repurchase class A stock from certain existing holders, each in a synthetic secondary deal.
- As a result, Portillo's (PTLO) will not receive any proceeds from the offering.
- One the offering closes, the total number of class A shares and class B stock will remain the same.
- But the number of class A shares will increase by the same amount as the decrease in the number of class B shares.
- Shares of Portillo's (PTLO) have fallen ~36% YTD.
