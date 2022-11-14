eGain Communications announces Q1 results, share repurchase
Nov. 14, 2022 4:58 PM ETeGain Corporation (EGAN)By: Ahmed Farhath, SA News Editor
- eGain Communications press release (NASDAQ:EGAN): Q1 Non-GAAP EPS of $0.06.
- Q1 Revenue of $24.8M (+15.3% Y/Y).
- The company also announced a $20M stock buyback.
- Q1 Cash flow from operations was $760,000, or 3% operating cash flow margin.
- Cash and cash equivalents were $71.5 million on September 30, 2022.
- Expects Q2 total revenue of between $25.0 million to $25.4 million, representing growth of 8% to 10% year over year.
- Expects Q2 Non-GAAP total revenue of between $25.8 million to $26.2 million, representing growth of 12% to 13%.
- Expects Q2 GAAP net loss of $700,000 to $1.0 million, or $0.02 to $0.03 per share.
- Expects Q2 Non-GAAP net income of $1.1 million to $1.4 million, or $0.03 to $0.04 per share.
- Expects Fiscal 2023 total revenue of between $100.0 million to $102.0 million, representing growth of 9% to 11% year over year.
- Expects Fiscal 2023 Non-GAAP total revenue of between $102.1 million to $104.2 million, representing growth of 11% to 13%.
- Expects Fiscal 2023 GAAP net loss of $2.2 million to $3.2 million, or $0.07 to $0.10 per share.
- Expects Fiscal 2023 Non-GAAP net income of $5.3 million to $6.3 million, or $0.16 to $0.19 per share.
