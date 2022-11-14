Charlotte's Web Holdings GAAP EPS of -$0.05, revenue of $17.04M

Nov. 14, 2022 5:02 PM ETCharlotte's Web Holdings, Inc. (CWBHF), CWEB:CABy: Shweta Agarwal, SA News Editor1 Comment
  • Charlotte's Web Holdings press release (OTCQX:CWBHF): Q3 GAAP EPS of -$0.05.
  • Revenue of $17.04M (-28.1% Y/Y).
  • Direct-to-consumer e-commerce net revenue was $11.8 million, a decrease of $3.4 million or 22.5% due to lower year-over-year traffic.
  • Gross profit was $8.9 million, or 52.5% of revenue versus $14.9 million and 62.9% of revenue respectively in Q3-2021. The decrease was primarily related to lower net revenue and sales mix with consumer trend shift from oil tinctures to lower-cost gummies.
  • An operating loss of $3.9 million in the third quarter of 2022 improved by $5.5 million, or 58.3%, as compared to an operating loss of $9.4 million in Q3-2021.
  • . The Company's cash and working capital at September 30, 2022, were $16.5 million and $61.0 million, respectively.

