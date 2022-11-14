Gladstone Capital NII of $0.22 beats by $0.01, Total investment income of $15.94M misses by $0.11M
Nov. 14, 2022 5:03 PM ETGladstone Capital (GLAD)By: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
- Gladstone Capital press release (NASDAQ:GLAD): Q4 NII of $0.22 beats by $0.01.
- Total investment income of $15.94M (+11.0% Y/Y) misses by $0.11M.
- Portfolio Activity: Invested $59.6 million in four new portfolio companies and $26.4 million in existing portfolio companies lifting net originations to $64.2 million after repayments and net proceeds.
- Equity Issuance: Issued 430,425 shares of common stock at a weighted-average price of $10.53 per share, through our at-the-market trading program, generating net proceeds of $4.5 million.
- Credit Facility: Increased the commitment amount by $50.0 million, from $175.0 million to $225.0 million.
- Shares +0.36% AH.
