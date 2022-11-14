Gladstone Capital NII of $0.22 beats by $0.01, Total investment income of $15.94M misses by $0.11M

Nov. 14, 2022 5:03 PM ETGladstone Capital (GLAD)By: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
  • Gladstone Capital press release (NASDAQ:GLAD): Q4 NII of $0.22 beats by $0.01.
  • Total investment income of $15.94M (+11.0% Y/Y) misses by $0.11M.
  • Portfolio Activity: Invested $59.6 million in four new portfolio companies and $26.4 million in existing portfolio companies lifting net originations to $64.2 million after repayments and net proceeds.
  • Equity Issuance: Issued 430,425 shares of common stock at a weighted-average price of $10.53 per share, through our at-the-market trading program, generating net proceeds of $4.5 million.
  • Credit Facility: Increased the commitment amount by $50.0 million, from $175.0 million to $225.0 million.
  • Shares +0.36% AH.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.