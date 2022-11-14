ThredUp GAAP EPS of -$0.24 misses by $0.02, revenue of $67.9M beats by $2.75M
Nov. 14, 2022 5:06 PM ETThredUp Inc. (TDUP)ESGBy: Ahmed Farhath, SA News Editor
- ThredUp press release (NASDAQ:TDUP): Q3 GAAP EPS of -$0.24 misses by $0.02.
- Q3 revenue of $67.9M (+7.3% Y/Y) beats by $2.75M.
- Q3 gross margin of 65.5% and gross profit decline of 3% year-over-year.
- Q3 active buyers of 1.7 million and orders of 1.6 million.
- Q3 adjusted EBITDA loss was $11.0 million, or a negative 16.2% of revenue.
- “Even as the retail landscape becomes increasingly competitive and our customer is faced with economic uncertainty, we remain confident in our ability to flex our marketplace model and make progress towards profitability.” - CEO and co-founder James Reinhart
- Expects Q4 revenue in the range of $62 million to $64 million and gross margin of 62.0% to 64.0%.
- Fiscal 2022 revenue is expected to be in the range of $279 million to $281 million, with a gross margin of 66.5% to 67.0%.
