Owlet Non-GAAP EPS of -$0.17, revenue of $17.4M
Nov. 14, 2022 5:13 PM ETOwlet, Inc. (OWLT)By: Ahmed Farhath, SA News Editor
- Owlet press release (NYSE:OWLT): Q3 Non-GAAP EPS of -$0.17.
- Revenue of $17.4M (-44.8% Y/Y).
- Revenue decline in Q3 was primarily due to lower sales volume, impacted by reduced consumer sell-through levels and retailers targeting lower inventory levels due to prevailing macroeconomic conditions.
- Gross margin of 26.6% for the third quarter vs 47.2% a year ago.
- The gross margin decline was primarily due to provisions for returns and chargeback allowances and customer discounts, which did not decrease in proportion to lower sales volume, and cost inflation.
