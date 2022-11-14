Why did AppLovin shares drop 9% Monday? More negativity following last week's earnings

AppLovin (NASDAQ:APP) shares fell more than 9% Monday as the mobile app-development software maker lost more ground following last week's disappointing third-quarter results.

More than 4.6M AppLovin (APP) shares traded hands Monday. The company averages 2.7M shares exchanged on a daily basis.

Last week, AppLovin (APP) reported a third-quarter profit of d 6 cents a share on $713.09M in revenue, compared to analysts estimates of 7 cents a share on revenue of $728.2M. The company cited what it called "ongoing challenges" hampering the state of the mobile app industry as the main source of its weaker-than-expected earnings and sales.

AppLovin (APP) also lowered its full-year revenue forecast to a range of $2.8B and $2.81B from its earlier estimate of $2.84B to $3.14B in sales. Wall Street analysts had also forecast AppLovin (APP) report $2.93B in sales for its fiscal year.

On Friday, Bank of America analyst Omar Dessouky cut his rating on AppLovin (APP) to neutral from buy due to the company's report an outlook.

Wall Street analysts and Seeking Alpha authors both have consensus buy ratings on AppLovin's (APP). Meanwhile, Seeking Alpha's Quant system, which regularly outperforms the stock market, gives AppLovin' (APP) a strong sell rating.