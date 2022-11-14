Digital Brands Group GAAP EPS of -$9.26, revenue of $3.4M
Nov. 14, 2022 5:15 PM ETDigital Brands Group, Inc. (DBGI)By: Urvi Shah, SA News Editor
- Digital Brands Group press release (NASDAQ:DBGI): Q3 GAAP EPS of -$9.26.
- Revenue of $3.4M (+57.4% Y/Y).
- This excludes deferred revenue of $0.4 million, which will be recognized in our fourth quarter results
- Gross profit margin of 48.3% versus 55.9%
- Gross profit was negatively impacted by 5.1% due to the accounting treatment of deferred revenue and the timing of fabric costs in our men's custom business, which will benefit the fourth quarter gross profit
- Net loss attributable to common stockholders was $4.9 million versus a net loss of $8.9 million
- The net loss included interest expense of $2.3 million, which should be less than $150,000 a quarter going forward due to the elimination of debt
