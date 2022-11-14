Digital Brands Group GAAP EPS of -$9.26, revenue of $3.4M

Nov. 14, 2022 5:15 PM ETDigital Brands Group, Inc. (DBGI)By: Urvi Shah, SA News Editor
  • Digital Brands Group press release (NASDAQ:DBGI): Q3 GAAP EPS of -$9.26.
  • Revenue of $3.4M (+57.4% Y/Y).
  • This excludes deferred revenue of $0.4 million, which will be recognized in our fourth quarter results
  • Gross profit margin of 48.3% versus 55.9%
  • Gross profit was negatively impacted by 5.1% due to the accounting treatment of deferred revenue and the timing of fabric costs in our men's custom business, which will benefit the fourth quarter gross profit
  • Net loss attributable to common stockholders was $4.9 million versus a net loss of $8.9 million
  • The net loss included interest expense of $2.3 million, which should be less than $150,000 a quarter going forward due to the elimination of debt

    Recommended For You

    Comments

    To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
    Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
    If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.