Augmedix reports Q3 results
Nov. 14, 2022 5:18 PM ETAugmedix, Inc. (AUGX)By: Ahmed Farhath, SA News Editor
- Augmedix press release (NASDAQ:AUGX): Q3 Revenue of $7.9M (+41.1% Y/Y) beats by $0.14M.
- Q3 Average Clinicians in Service grew 43% year over year.
- Q3 GAAP Gross Margin was 45.7% compared to 45.0% for the third quarter 2021.
- Q3 Non-GAAP Gross Margin was 45.9% compared to 45.3%.
- Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash as of September 30, 2022, was $27.0 million compared to $11.1 million as of September 30, 2021.
- "As we look to the remainder of the year and beyond, we remain confident with our positioning within this large and growing market. We are focused on building upon our momentum and continuing our push to serve the market with innovative new offerings to perpetuate our leadership position.” - CEO Manny Krakaris
