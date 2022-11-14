S&P Global Ratings reaches settlement with SEC, to pay $2.5M fine

Nov. 14, 2022 5:19 PM ETS&P Global Inc. (SPGI)By: Jessica Kuruthukulangara, SA News Editor

Documents Search

Sezeryadigar/iStock via Getty Images

  • S&P Global's (NYSE:SPGI) unit S&P Global Ratings said Monday it reached a settlement with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission to resolve an investigation of ratings assigned to a residential mortgage-backed securities deal in 2017.
  • While S&P Global Ratings did not admit or deny the allegations, it agreed to pay a $2.5M penalty.
  • The SEC acknowledged the unit's remedial acts and the matter is now concluded.
  • The investigation found that S&P commercial employees attempted to pressure S&P analytical employees to rate the deal consistent with preliminary feedback given to the customer that included a calculation error.
  • The SEC said the commercial employees were participants in the rating process at a time when they were influenced by sales and marketing considerations.
  • After discovering the circumstances surrounding the rating, S&P Global Ratings self-reported the issue and took remedial steps to enhance its conflicts of interest policies.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.