S&P Global Ratings reaches settlement with SEC, to pay $2.5M fine
Nov. 14, 2022 5:19 PM ETS&P Global Inc. (SPGI)By: Jessica Kuruthukulangara, SA News Editor
- S&P Global's (NYSE:SPGI) unit S&P Global Ratings said Monday it reached a settlement with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission to resolve an investigation of ratings assigned to a residential mortgage-backed securities deal in 2017.
- While S&P Global Ratings did not admit or deny the allegations, it agreed to pay a $2.5M penalty.
- The SEC acknowledged the unit's remedial acts and the matter is now concluded.
- The investigation found that S&P commercial employees attempted to pressure S&P analytical employees to rate the deal consistent with preliminary feedback given to the customer that included a calculation error.
- The SEC said the commercial employees were participants in the rating process at a time when they were influenced by sales and marketing considerations.
- After discovering the circumstances surrounding the rating, S&P Global Ratings self-reported the issue and took remedial steps to enhance its conflicts of interest policies.
