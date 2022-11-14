Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment reports Q3 results

Nov. 14, 2022 5:23 PM ETHall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company (HOFV)By: Ahmed Farhath, SA News Editor
  • Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment press release (NASDAQ:HOFV): Q3 Revenue of $8.7M.
  • Q3 net loss attributable to shareholders was $11.1 million, compared to net income of $8.1 million in the prior year period.
  • Q3 adjusted EBITDA was a loss of $7.4 million, compared to a loss of $7.3 million in the same period of the prior year.
  • The company finished its fiscal quarter with a cash balance, including restricted cash, of $32.6 million, compared to $17.8 million as of June 30, 2022.
  • The increased cash balance was due to proceeds from construction-related financing, partially offset by increased capital expenditures related to construction activities.

