Ginkgo Bioworks down 7% as it sees fewer new cell programs, lower Foundry revenue range

Nov. 14, 2022

Quarterly results

  • Ginkgo Bioworks (NYSE:DNA) is down ~7% in after-hours trading (DNA) after it said it plans to add 55-60 new cell programs to the Foundry platform this year. It previously projected 60.
  • The company also revised its Foundry revenue to $150M–$170M this year. The range previously was $165M-$180M.
  • Ginkgo (DNA) also updated its total revenue estimate for 2022 to $460M-$480M from $425M-$440M. Consensus to $435.31M.
  • In its Q3 2022 earnings, the company beat on the top line but missed on the bottom.
  • Its net loss widened ~553% in the quarter to ~$669M compared to Q3 2021.
  • Ginkgo (DNA) ended the quarter with ~$1.3B in cash and cash equivalents, a ~16% decline from Dec. 31, 2021.
  

