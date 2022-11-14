Ginkgo Bioworks down 7% as it sees fewer new cell programs, lower Foundry revenue range
Nov. 14, 2022 5:33 PM ETGinkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. (DNA)By: Jonathan Block, SA News Editor1 Comment
- Ginkgo Bioworks (NYSE:DNA) is down ~7% in after-hours trading (DNA) after it said it plans to add 55-60 new cell programs to the Foundry platform this year. It previously projected 60.
- The company also revised its Foundry revenue to $150M–$170M this year. The range previously was $165M-$180M.
- Ginkgo (DNA) also updated its total revenue estimate for 2022 to $460M-$480M from $425M-$440M. Consensus to $435.31M.
- In its Q3 2022 earnings, the company beat on the top line but missed on the bottom.
- Its net loss widened ~553% in the quarter to ~$669M compared to Q3 2021.
- Ginkgo (DNA) ended the quarter with ~$1.3B in cash and cash equivalents, a ~16% decline from Dec. 31, 2021.
- Seeking Alpha's Quant Rating views Ginkgo (DNA) as a hold.
Comments (1)