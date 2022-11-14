GAAP EPS of -$0.41 misses by $0.47, revenue of $230.3M misses by $2.77M

Nov. 14, 2022 5:38 PM ETWestrock Coffee Company, LLC (WEST)By: Urvi Shah, SA News Editor
  • press release (NASDAQ:WEST): Q3 GAAP EPS of -$0.41 misses by $0.47.
  • Revenue of $230.3M (+27.0% Y/Y) misses by $2.77M.
  • Consolidated gross profit was $41.1 million for the third quarter of 2022, an increase of $2.9 million, or 7% compared to the third quarter of 2021.
  • Net loss for the period was $13.0 million compared to a net loss of $3.9 million for the same period in 2021. The $13.0 million net loss for the third quarter of 2022 included $4.0 million of acquisition, restructuring and integration expense, $5.2 million of non-cash expense from the change in fair value of warrant liabilities, and $5.9 million of interest expense related to the early extinguishment of debt.
  • Adjusted EBITDA was $17.9 million for the third quarter of 2022, an increase of $4.4 million, or 33% compared to the third quarter of 2021.
  • At September 30, 2022, the Company had approximately $266 million of unrestricted cash and undrawn borrowings available under its revolving credit facility.

