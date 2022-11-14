Soros Fund Management takes new positions in Sierra Wireless, Booking, Agree Realty
- George Soros's Soros Fund Management took new stakes in Sierra Wireless (NASDAQ:SWIR), with 1.39M shares, Booking Holdings (NASDAQ:BKNG), with 10K shares, Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC), with 231K shares, Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT), with 101K, Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP), with 57K shares, Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE:VMC), with 70K shares, and Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY), with 31K shares, in the third quarter, according to its 13F filing dated Monday.
- The fund exited its holdings in Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI), Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI), Opendoor Technologies (NASDAQ:OPEN), Camping World Holdings (NYSE:CWH), Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST), The Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) and Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN).
- Increased its positions in BNY Mellon (NYSE:BK) to 401K shares from 5K shares, Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) to 123K shares from 28K shares, Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) to 517K shares from 300K shares, and Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) to 86K shares from 69K shares.
- Reduced its stakes in Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDK) to 1.38M shares from 1.74M shares, D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) to 2.61M shares from 2.97M shares, and Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) to 78K shares from 124K shares.
- During the second quarter, Soros Fund Management opened new positions in GCP, Biohaven, Tesla.
