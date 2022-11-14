Pure Cycle GAAP EPS of $0.40, revenue of $23M

Nov. 14, 2022 5:43 PM ETPure Cycle Corporation (PCYO)By: Ahmed Farhath, SA News Editor
  • Pure Cycle press release (NASDAQ:PCYO): FY GAAP EPS of $0.40.
  • FY Revenue of $23M (+34.5% Y/Y).
  • FY Net income $9.6M.
  • All three business lines, being land development, water resource development, and single-family rentals, contributed to positive income during the year, the company said.
  • "While interest rates continue to impact demand for housing across all sectors and price points, we believe the strongest segment in the housing market is the entry level market, and we are seeing builders looking to reposition their portfolios to lots that can deliver entry-level homes, which here in Denver are priced in the $400,000's." - CEO Mark Harding

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.