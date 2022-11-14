Pure Cycle GAAP EPS of $0.40, revenue of $23M
Nov. 14, 2022 5:43 PM ETPure Cycle Corporation (PCYO)By: Ahmed Farhath, SA News Editor
- Pure Cycle press release (NASDAQ:PCYO): FY GAAP EPS of $0.40.
- FY Revenue of $23M (+34.5% Y/Y).
- FY Net income $9.6M.
- All three business lines, being land development, water resource development, and single-family rentals, contributed to positive income during the year, the company said.
- "While interest rates continue to impact demand for housing across all sectors and price points, we believe the strongest segment in the housing market is the entry level market, and we are seeing builders looking to reposition their portfolios to lots that can deliver entry-level homes, which here in Denver are priced in the $400,000's." - CEO Mark Harding
