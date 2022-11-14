Jeffrey Smith's Starboard Value adds Wix, MCAC, exits Elanco, Kohl's in Q3

Nov. 14, 2022 5:45 PM ETHuntsman Corporation (HUN), ACIW, ON, LGTO, ACAH, KSS, MMSI, CTVA, ELAN, ACAC, MCAC, IWN, SLNA, WIXACTGBy: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor

Book with name hedge fund and trading data.

designer491

  • Starboard Value, the hedge fund run by Jeffrey Smith, took established new positions in Wix (NASDAQ:WIX) (~2.57M shares) and SPACs including Monterey Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:MCAC) (375K) and Acri Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ACAC) (300K) in the quarter ended Sept. 30, 2022, according to its 10F filing.
  • It also closed out positions in Elanco Animal Health(NYSE:ELAN), Corteva (NYSE:CTVA), Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI), and Kohl's (NYSE:KSS).
  • The fund boosted stakes in Atlantic Coastal Acquisition (NASDAQ:ACAH) to 1.37M shares from 1.07M and Legato Merger Crop. II (NASDAQ:LGTO) to 525K from ~350K, while reducing holdings in ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) to 2.45M shares from 5.26M, Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) to 5.13M from 8.31M, and ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ:ACIW) to 1.21M from 5.20M.
  • Last month, Acacia Research (ACTG) reached a deal with Starboard Value to streamline its capital structure

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.