Nov. 14, 2022 5:49 PM ETInterpace Biosciences, Inc. (IDXG)By: Urvi Shah, SA News Editor
- Interpace Biosciences press release (OTCQX:IDXG): Q3 GAAP EPS of $3.35.
- Revenue of $8.2M
- Gross Profit percentage was 58% compared to 55% for the prior year quarter, an improvement year over year.
- Loss from Continuing Operations was approximately$(1.3) million in both periods.
- Adjusted EBITDA was $0.1 million vs $(0.2) million in the prior year quarter.
- Q3 2022 cash collections totalled $9.8 million. Days Sales Outstanding (DSO) decreased by 12% year over year to 55 days.
- September 30, 2022 cash balance was $6.3 million, net of restricted cash. September 30, 2021 cash balance was $3.2 million, net of restricted cash.
