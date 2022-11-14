Interpace Biosciences GAAP EPS of $3.35, revenue of $8.2M

Nov. 14, 2022 5:49 PM ETInterpace Biosciences, Inc. (IDXG)By: Urvi Shah, SA News Editor
  • Interpace Biosciences press release (OTCQX:IDXG): Q3 GAAP EPS of $3.35.
  • Revenue of $8.2M
  • Gross Profit percentage was 58% compared to 55% for the prior year quarter, an improvement year over year.
  • Loss from Continuing Operations was approximately$(1.3) million in both periods.
  • Adjusted EBITDA was $0.1 million vs $(0.2) million in the prior year quarter.
  • Q3 2022 cash collections totalled $9.8 million. Days Sales Outstanding (DSO) decreased by 12% year over year to 55 days.
  • September 30, 2022 cash balance was $6.3 million, net of restricted cash. September 30, 2021 cash balance was $3.2 million, net of restricted cash.

