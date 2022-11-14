4Front Ventures GAAP EPS of -$0.01, revenue of $32.5M
- 4Front Ventures press release (OTCQX:FFNTF): Q3 GAAP EPS of -$0.01.
- GAAP Revenue of $32.5M (+40.5% Y/Y).
- Q3 adjusted EBITDA $9.3M, up 24% representing an adj EBITDA margin of 25%.
- Continued growth of adjusted EBITDA and margins is expected to persist through 2023 as operations drive increased production and higher sales volumes without material increases to overhead.
- As of September 30, 2022, the company had $5.3 million of cash and $49.5 million of related-party long-term debt not due until May 2024.
- The company anticipates an additional $8 to $10 million in non-dilutive cash to be added to the balance sheet before the end of 2022.
