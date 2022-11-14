4Front Ventures GAAP EPS of -$0.01, revenue of $32.5M

Nov. 14, 2022 6:04 PM ET4Front Ventures Corp. (FFNTF)By: Ahmed Farhath, SA News Editor1 Comment
  • 4Front Ventures press release (OTCQX:FFNTF): Q3 GAAP EPS of -$0.01.
  • GAAP Revenue of $32.5M (+40.5% Y/Y).
  • Q3 adjusted EBITDA $9.3M, up 24% representing an adj EBITDA margin of 25%.
  • Continued growth of adjusted EBITDA and margins is expected to persist through 2023 as operations drive increased production and higher sales volumes without material increases to overhead.
  • As of September 30, 2022, the company had $5.3 million of cash and $49.5 million of related-party long-term debt not due until May 2024.
  • The company anticipates an additional $8 to $10 million in non-dilutive cash to be added to the balance sheet before the end of 2022.

Recommended For You

Comments (1)

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.