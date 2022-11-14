Steve Cohen's Point72 enters Dell, EOG, Intuit, exits Nike, McDonald's, Coca-Cola

Nov. 14, 2022 6:10 PM ET

  • Point 72 Asset Management, the hedge fund led by billionaire investor Steve Cohen, has taken new bets during Q3 in Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY), with 1.06M shares, Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL), with 4.07M shares, EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG), with 1.17M shares, Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE), with 8.37M shares, and Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU), with 264K shares, according to its 13F filing dated Monday.
  • The fund increased its positions in Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) to 1.67M shares from 455K shares, Alibaba (NYSE:BABA) to 3.53M ADSs from 598K ADSs, AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN) to 4.81M ADRs from 1.97M ADRs, and Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) to 957K shares from 386K shares.
  • It exited stakes in the following names: Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO), Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU), Nike (NYSE:NKE), Alteryx (NYSE:AYX), McDonald's (NYSE:MCD), Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) and Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX).
  • Pared its holdings in Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) to 52K shares from 7.28M shares, Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) to 236K shares from 1.57M shares, and ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) to 352K shares from 1.82M shares.
  • In mid-October, Point72 disclosed 7.3% ownership in Relmada Therapeutics.

