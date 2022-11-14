Gates Foundation added LumiraDX, pared Atreca stake in Q3

Nov. 14, 2022 6:17 PM ETVir Biotechnology, Inc. (VIR), EXAI, CVAC, BFLY, BNTX, AMRS, BCEL, LMDXBy: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor

Bill And Melinda Gates Announce Divorce Raising Questions About Future Of Their Foundation

David Ryder

  • The main difference in the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation portfolio in Q3 2022 is the addition of ~14.3M shares of LumiraDx (NASDAQ:LMDX), a point-of-care diagnostics company, according to the foundation's 13F filing for Q3 2022.
  • In addition, the philanthropic organization that focuses on health issues slightly reduced its holdings in Atreca (NASDAQ:BCEL) to 1.32M shares from 1.33M.
  • Its other holdings — Amyris (NASDAQ:AMRS), BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX), Butterfly Network (NYSE:BFLY), CureVac (NASDAQ:CVAC), Exscientia (NASDAQ:EXAI), Immuncore Holdings Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR), and Zymergen — remained unchanged during the quarter.
  • The Gates Foundation originally disclosed the 7.4% stake in LMDX in July.
  • Last month, the foundation committed $1.2B to end polio globally

