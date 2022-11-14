Enviva (NYSE:EVA) said Monday it appointed current President Thomas Meth as its next CEO and will become a member of its board while also retaining his title as President.

Current Chairman, CEO and co-founder John Keppler will step away to pursue medical and surgical treatment to address a cardiac valve issue, and is expected to return as Executive Chairman early in 2023.

Board member Ralph Alexander will fulfill Keppler's duties as Chairman in the interim and is expected to become Lead Independent Director.

As President, company co-founder Meth was responsible for Enviva’s activities from the forest, and has led the company’s business development, sales and commercial customer relations, fiber procurement, and sustainability functions.

Enviva (EVA) recently reported a Q3 adjusted net loss of $8M on revenues of $325M.