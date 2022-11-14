Zomedica GAAP EPS of -$0.005, revenue of $4.78M

Nov. 14, 2022 6:28 PM ETZomedica Corp. (ZOM), ZOM:CABy: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
  • Zomedica press release (NYSE:ZOM): Q3 GAAP EPS of -$0.005.
  • Revenue of $4.78M (+23800.0% Y/Y).
  • PulseVet unit sales to Small Animal Veterinarians totaled 13, a 225% increase over its third quarter 2021 Small Animal Veterinarian sales as a standalone company, of 4 units.
  • Zomedica ended the third quarter with $158.49 million in cash, cash equivalents, and available for sale securities. Exclusive of the purchase of available-for-sale securities, cash used was primarily driven by operations and the acquisitions of the Assisi and Revo platforms
  • Shares -8.58% AH.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.