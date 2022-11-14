Zomedica GAAP EPS of -$0.005, revenue of $4.78M
Nov. 14, 2022 6:28 PM ETZomedica Corp. (ZOM), ZOM:CABy: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
- Zomedica press release (NYSE:ZOM): Q3 GAAP EPS of -$0.005.
- Revenue of $4.78M (+23800.0% Y/Y).
- PulseVet unit sales to Small Animal Veterinarians totaled 13, a 225% increase over its third quarter 2021 Small Animal Veterinarian sales as a standalone company, of 4 units.
- Zomedica ended the third quarter with $158.49 million in cash, cash equivalents, and available for sale securities. Exclusive of the purchase of available-for-sale securities, cash used was primarily driven by operations and the acquisitions of the Assisi and Revo platforms
- Shares -8.58% AH.
