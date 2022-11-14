Paulson & Co. takes new stake in Rumble, exits SPDR Gold Trust ETF, DiDi Global

  • Paulson & Co., the fund headed by John Paulson took a new stake in content platform Rumble (NASDAQ:RUM) with a 300K-share holding, and exited the SPDR Gold Trust ETF (NYSEARCA:GLD), DiDi Global (OTCPK:DIDIY), and Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) in the quarter ended Sept. 30, 2022, according to its 13F filing.
  • The firm pared its stakes in Horizon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HZNP) to 6.10M shares from ~6.20M, APA Corp. (NASDAQ:APA) to 1.20M shares from 3.00M, Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD) to 1.60M shares from 4.55M, and KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:KWEB) to 2.43M shares from 3.31M.
  • In June, Bausch Health (BHC), in which Paulson & Co. owns 26M shares, named John Paulson as its chairman .

