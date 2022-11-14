Daniel Loeb's Third Point opens new bet in Range Resources, gets rid of Cenovus

Nov. 14, 2022

  • Third Point LLC has taken new stakes in Range Resources (NYSE:RRC), with 3.9M shares, Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK), with 3M shares, and Bath & body Works (BBWI), with 8.13M shares, in Q3, according to the Daniel Loeb-led hedge fund's 13F filing submitted on Monday.
  • The firm exited its investments in Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE) and Archaea Energy (LFG).
  • Reduced holdings in EQT (NYSE:EQT) to 3.25M shares from 7.52M shares, and in Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) to 100K shares from 3.39M shares.
  • Previously, (Oct. 25) Third point reduced its holding in Cano Health.

Comments (4)

