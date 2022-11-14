Battalion Oil Non-GAAP EPS of $0.24 beats by $0.05, revenue of $99.15M beats by $37.71M

Nov. 14, 2022 6:33 PM ETBattalion Oil Corporation (BATL)By: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
  • Battalion Oil press release (NYSE:BATL): Q3 Non-GAAP EPS of $0.24 beats by $0.05.
  • Revenue of $99.15M (+22.7% Y/Y) beats by $37.71M.
  • New volumes from 2022 capital program driving production growth – ~8% increase in average daily production over second quarter 2022
  • Approximately 34% increase in Adjusted EBITDA over second quarter 2022
  • Improved realized pricing – ~11% increase in realized crude oil prices despite ~15% decline in average crude oil prices over second quarter 2022.
  • Revised FY 2022 guidance for oil production; reiterating guidance on total production, total capital expenditures, and wells put online.
  • Shares +8.02% AH.

